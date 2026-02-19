Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt mental health struggle amid divorce

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce in 2016, after over a decade together, became one of Hollywood’s most public and emotionally complex divorces.

Legal disputes over custody and property extended for years, causing prolonged psychological strain on both individuals as well as their family.

Angelina Jolie: Emotional Toll and Healing

Angelina Jolie has spoken candidly about the emotional impact of the split, particularly its effect on her well-being and her children.

In a 2021 interview with Vogue, she said, “I just want my family to heal.”

She has also acknowledged feeling “broken” at times following the separation, suggesting a period marked by emotional exhaustion and vulnerability.

Jolie has also emphasized that her primary concern was creating a sense of stability and safety for her children, indicating a shift toward recovery and healing.

Brad Pitt: Struggles with Addiction and Self-Reflection

Brad Pitt has been open about his mental health challenges following the divorce, particularly in relation to substance abuse.

In a 2017 interview with GQ Style, he admitted, “I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff.”

He described the separation from Jolie as a turning point, leading him to seek therapy and attend Alcoholics Anonymous.

Pitt later stated that confronting his habits and emotional patterns was important for his personal growth, reflecting behavioral change.

The Psychological Impact of Public Divorce:

The highly publicized nature of their divorce likely amplified stress through constant media scrutiny, which research shows can worsen symptoms of anxiety, depression, and emotional fatigue.

Prolonged legal battles and custody disputes can also contribute to chronic stress, affecting both mental health and family dynamics.

Both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have indirectly highlighted how their divorce impacted their mental health.

Their experiences underscore how major life transitions, especially when under the spotlight, can challenge psychological resilience while also opening pathways for recovery and personal transformation.