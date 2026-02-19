5 famous names who have spoken up about their anxiety
Many famous celebrities have been vocal about having anxiety
Anxiety is an emotional response to stress or perceived danger, but when it becomes persistent, excessive, or overwhelming, it may develop into an anxiety disorder.
These disorders affect how a person thinks, feels, and behaves, often interfering with daily life, relationships, and overall health.
Like many of us, a lot of famous people suffer from anxiety too, despite looking very calm and composed on the stage or on TV.
Here are 5 famous celebrities who have spoken about anxiety:
Selena Gomez - She has openly discussed her mental health, saying, “I have anxiety and depression, and I’ve been very vocal about it.”
Ryan Reynolds - He shared, “I’ve had anxiety my whole life,” and has spoken about experiencing intense stress before public appearances.
Adele - revealed, “I get very nervous… I’m scared of audiences,” highlighting her struggles with performance anxiety.
Kendall Jenner - She has described anxiety attacks, saying, “I feel like I’m dying sometimes.”
Lady Gaga - She has spoken about her mental health, stating, “I’ve suffered through depression and anxiety my whole life.”
Symptoms of Anxiety:
The signs and symptoms of anxiety may vary but include:
- Excessive worry or fear
- Restlessness or feeling “on edge”
- Rapid heartbeat and shortness of breath
- Sweating or trembling
- Difficulty concentrating
- Sleep problems
- Panic attacks in severe cases
Treatment:
Anxiety is manageable with the right line of treatment and options include:
- Therapy, especially cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)
- Medications, such as antidepressants or anti-anxiety drugs
- Lifestyle changes, including exercise, healthy sleep, and reducing caffeine
- Relaxation techniques, such as meditation and deep breathing
- Support systems, including family, friends, or support groups
Anxiety is a common but serious mental health condition that can affect anyone, including well-known public figures.
With awareness and proper treatment individuals can learn to manage their symptoms and lead fulfilling lives.
