Kelly Osbourne talks about weight loss struggles

Kelly Osbourne has been quite vocal about her struggles with her body and weight since rising to fame as a teenager on her family's reality show, The Osbournes.

“I got pulled into the head of the agency's office and he... gave me a whole speech about how I was too fat for TV and I needed to lose weight, and that if I lost weight, I would look better,” she recalled being told as a child on a 2024 episode of The Osbournes Podcast.

She further recalled, “And he was just saying, ‘You're not a movie star, but you could be one if you lost weight.’"

During her adulthood, Kelly lost 85 lbs. following gastric sleeve surgery, though she struggled again with her appearance after she got pregnant with her first child, son Sidney, who was born in 2022.

"I was not gentle on myself," she told PEOPLE in 2024 of both gaining and losing baby weight. "It's something I'd be mad at myself for. I didn't need to hide."

And then in December 2025, Kelly made headlines with a message to those who have criticized her dramatic weight loss in the months since her father Ozzy Osbourne's death.

"To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like 'Are you ill,' or 'Get off Ozempic, you don't look right.' My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family," she said in a since-deleted clip, adding, "So to all those people, 'f**k off.' "

Her mother, Sharon Osbourne, was quick to come to Kelly Osbourne's defense, telling British broadcaster Piers Morgan, "She's right. She's lost her daddy, she can't eat right now."