Celine Dion’s private battle with Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion is one of the most celebrated vocalists in the world.

She announced in 2022 that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological disorder.

The condition forced her to postpone as well as cancel multiple performances, including parts of her Courage World Tour.

In an emotional message to her fans, she shared, “All I know is singing… it’s what I’ve done all my life, and it’s what I love to do the most.” She also explained that the disorder has affected her ability to walk and sing, making live performances extremely challenging.

What Is Stiff Person Syndrome?

Stiff Person Syndrome is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that affects the central nervous system.

It leads to progressive muscle stiffness and painful spasms, often triggered by noise, touch, or emotional stress. The exact cause is not fully understood, but it is believed to involve an abnormal immune response affecting the nerve signaling of the body.

Symptoms of Stiff Person Syndrome:

Common symptoms include muscle rigidity, especially in the trunk and limbs, severe muscle spasms, difficulty with movement, and impaired balance.

In some cases, individuals may also experience heightened sensitivity to stimuli, anxiety, and an increased risk of falls due to stiffness.

Treatment for Stiff Person Syndrome:

There is no cure for SPS, but treatment focuses on symptom management and medications such as muscle relaxants, anti-anxiety drugs, and immunotherapy can help reduce stiffness as well as spasms.

Physical therapy is also important to maintain mobility and improve quality of life.

The My Heart Will Go On singer has also mentioned how she manages Stiff Person Syndrome by saying, “For now, I have to learn to live with it … Five days a week I undergo athletic, physical and vocal therapy. I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice.”

Celine Dion’s openness about her diagnosis has brought global attention to Stiff Person Syndrome, a rather rare condition. Her journey highlights both the challenges of living with a disorder and the importance of supportive care.