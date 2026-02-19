Emerging health threat: Toxic chemicals found in headphones, raising safety concerns among teens

A recent investigation report has brought an emerging health risk to light, related to widely used headphones.

According to the report prepared by ToxFree LIFE for All, the headphones from leading brands, such as Bose, Panasonic, Samsung and Sennheiser, were found to contain toxic chemical substances.

The unsettling discovery of harmful chemicals in consumer-based electronics has raised safety concerns among the public and experts.

The researchers analysed 81 pairs of in-ear and over-ear headphones. To one’s surprise, the hazardous substances were detected in every product tested.

Most of the hazardous substances are found to be associated with health problems, including cancer, hormonal disruptions, infertility, and neurodevelopment problems.

The team also found specific hazardous chemicals, including bisphenols which were present in 98 percent of samples. Other chemicals, such as phthalates, chlorinated paraffins, and flame retardants were reported to cause health problems linked to liver, kidney and reproductive health.

According to experts, the prolonged use of headphones, combined with heat and sweats, facilitates the migration of these toxins directly into the human body through the skin contact.

According to Karolína Brabcová, chemical expert at Arnika, part of the ToxFree LIFE for All project, “These chemicals are not just additives; they may be migrating from the headphones into our body.”

“Given the prolonged skin contact associated with headphone use, dermal exposure represents a relevant pathway, and it is reasonable to assume that similar migration of BPA and its substitutes may occur from headphone components directly to the user’s skin,” the researchers said.

The vulnerable groups, including teenagers, are more prone to hazardous exposure due to their developing bodies and the high frequency with which they use these devices.

Campaigners criticized the manufacturers for "a market-wide failure,” arguing “there is no ‘safe’ level for endocrine disruptors that mimic our natural hormones.”