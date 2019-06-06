close
Wed Jun 05, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
June 6, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo's hat trick sends Portugal into Nations League final

Sports

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 06, 2019

PORTO: Cristiano Ronaldo's brilliant hat-trick helped  Portugal  to beat Switzerland 3-1, sending the team into the Nations League final on home soil in Porto on Wednesday.

Ronaldo's free-kick opened the scoring midway through the first-half, but the Swiss levelled when the referee overturned his decision to award Portugal a penalty to give a spot-kick at the other end after a VAR review, and Ricardo Rodriguez levelled.

The game seemed destined to head for extra-time, but as ever Ronaldo stepped up to be the hero with two expert finishes in the final two minutes.

