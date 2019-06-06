Cristiano Ronaldo's hat trick sends Portugal into Nations League final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PORTO: Cristiano Ronaldo's brilliant hat-trick helped Portugal to beat Switzerland 3-1, sending the team into the Nations League final on home soil in Porto on Wednesday.
Ronaldo's free-kick opened the scoring midway through the first-half, but the Swiss levelled when the referee overturned his decision to award Portugal a penalty to give a spot-kick at the other end after a VAR review, and Ricardo Rodriguez levelled.
The game seemed destined to head for extra-time, but as ever Ronaldo stepped up to be the hero with two expert finishes in the final two minutes.
PORTO: Cristiano Ronaldo's brilliant hat-trick helped Portugal to beat Switzerland 3-1, sending the team into the Nations League final on home soil in Porto on Wednesday.
Ronaldo's free-kick opened the scoring midway through the first-half, but the Swiss levelled when the referee overturned his decision to award Portugal a penalty to give a spot-kick at the other end after a VAR review, and Ricardo Rodriguez levelled.
The game seemed destined to head for extra-time, but as ever Ronaldo stepped up to be the hero with two expert finishes in the final two minutes.