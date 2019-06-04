Liam Hemsworth shields Miley Cyrus after she gets harassed in public

Acclaimed Hollywood star Miley Cyrus has reigned over hearts building a hefty empire of fans who adore her. However, some fans easily cross the bounds of adoration and jump straight into sexual violence.

The 26-year-old Hannah Montana star was spotted in a footage making rounds on the internet making her way through a huge crowd alongside her husband Liam Hemsworth and that is when we notice a fan stepping into her personal space to grope her.

In the video, a man can be seen dives into the crowd near the singer and grabs her first by the hair and then inappropriately touches her body before bringing himself forward close to her and forcefully kiss her and she tries to push him away.

The man was soon pushed away by the bodyguard shielding the two power couple and that is when Liam noticed his wife had become subject to harassment as he put an arm around her to protect her.

