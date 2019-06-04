Eid ul Fitr in Pakistan - LIVE updates on Shawwal Moon Sighting: Ruete hilal committee meets today

Karachi: The Central Ruete Hilal Committee is due to meet today to sight moon of Shawwal.

The new moon, if sighted, would mark the end of Ramadan and beginning of Eid.

Mufti Munibur Rehman would chair the meeting of the committee which is the official central body for moonsighting.

Comprising religious scholars and Met Office Officials , the committee makes its decision on the basis of evidence received from across the country.

Zonal Ruete Hilal Committees also hold their meetings in major cities of the country to collect the evidence of moonsighting. The evidence are then shared with the Central Ruete Hilal Committee for the final decision.

Muslims in Khyber Paktunkhwa province are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today after an independent Ruete Hilal Committee headed Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai announced that it has collected evidence of moonsighting from difference parts of the region.

Several countries in Middle East are also celebrating Eid today.

According to the Met Office, there are strong chances of moonsighting today in Pakistan and Eid-ul-Fitr was likely to fall on Wednesday.

The position of the crescent may be conveyed to Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman on his cell no 0300-9285203; 0321-2022000; Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, Director General (R&R) Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony 0300-6831822; Hafiz Abdul Qudoos, Deputy Director (Q) 0333-2697051 and Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi 021-99261412; 021-99261413.



We will keep you updating on the Ruete Hilal Committee meeting and other updates regarding Shawwal moonsighting.











