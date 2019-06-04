Saudi Arabia, UAE, other Gulf countries celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other Gulf countries are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr 2019 today (Tuesday).



Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated with religious zeal and fervor in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Gulf states.

In Saudi Arabia, major Eid congregations were organized at Masjid-al-Haram in Makkah and Masjid-e-Nabvi in Madina.

On the occasion, special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of Muslim Ummah.

Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman have sent Eid greetings to the leaders of Islamic countries and around the world, Radio Pakistan reported.