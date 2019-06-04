World Cup 2019: Pakistan, South Africa players celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom: South Africa cricketers Hashim Amla and Imran Tahir attended Eid prayers at a Southampton mosque on Tuesday ahead of their team´s crucial World Cup clash against India.



The two players were warmly greeted by fellow worshippers, with selfie-seekers making a beeline to grab a photo with them.

Both players are veterans in the South Africa side, who have lost their two opening matches at the World Cup in England and Wales.

The 40-year-old Tahir, a Pakistan-born leg-spinner, is set to quit one-day-internationals after the tournament.

Top-order batsman Amla, 36, missed the team´s second World Cup game against Bangladesh on Sunday after being hit on the head by a bouncer in the tournament opener against England.

Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar, who is standing at the World Cup, also accompanied the South Africa duo for Eid prayers.

Pakistan players visited a Nottingham mosque a day after their dramatic 14-run victory over tournament hosts England as fans gathered to congratulate them.

The Pakistan squad were provided with tight security following a March attack on a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, that left 51 Muslim worshippers dead.

The Bangladesh team, touring New Zealand at the time, narrowly escaped the attack.