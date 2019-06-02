Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's 'Bharat' faces legal trouble

MUMBAI: Bollywood's superstars Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan seem to enter trouble as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in Delhi High Court seeking a change of the title of their upcoming movie Bharat.

According to the petitioner, Vikas Tyagi, the film "distorts the culture and political image of India. He, in his plea, also contended that the title of the film is in violation of Section 3 of Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, which also explains that the word "Bharat" cannot be used for commercial activities. He has also demanded to have one of the dialogues of the film changed.



The petitioner added that Salman's character has been compared to the country, which hurts the patriotic sentiments of many Indians. He continued, "This film is fraught with Salman’s typical flippancy and vulgarity. Being a Bharatiya, I feel it is not appropriate to name such film or any character associated with this film after our great nation."

This is also not the first time that the Indian people have demanded a change in the name of a film. In late 2017, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor-starrer, Padmaavat, also came under fire for "distorting history." Prior to its release, the film had been titled Padmavati.



'Bharat' stars Salman with Katrina Kaif as the female lead. It also features Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Tabu in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and is slated to release on June 5.