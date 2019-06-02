Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif's meeting may also be likely: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Provincial Minister of Sindh for Local Government, Saeed Ghani on Sunday said that if Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz can have a meeting then so can Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif.

During a media interaction, the PPP leader attacked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government terming it the ‘selected’ administrators who are want for everything to be ‘selected’ as well.

He further added that the opposition parties will not allow for the government’s schemes to work.

Moreover, he acknowledged Justice Qazi Faez Isa as one of the country’s esteemed judges who have built their stature by following the code of conduct.

Furthermore, he stated that there are no demands for divisions in Sindh as Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) rallies for a separate province merely to exit the political pressure, adding that inhabitants of Karachi are no longer intimidated by MQM.