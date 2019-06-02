Pakistan cricket team attends training session

NOTTINGHAM: Pakistan cricket team Sunday took part in a three-hour long practice session at the Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham.

Pakistan are due to play their second match of the Cricket World Cup 2019 against England on June 3, (Monday) tomorrow.

The players participated in different drills to maintain their fitness.

Fielding, batting and bowling sessions were also held which were supervised by Head Coach Mickey Arthur.

Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq also visited the training session and watched the players at work.