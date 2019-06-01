Sarfaraz Ahmed it’s not the clothes, it’s the cricket

There is nothing wrong with being proud of one’s national dress. And we should be proud of Pakistan’s Cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed who wore shalwar kameez to an official royal visit. What is wrong with that? I think it gave the Pakistanis – and Indians who wear shalwar kameez– a moment to be proud of their identity.

The British didn’t seem to mind, so all is well.

Who knows may Sarfaraz Ahmed wore shalwar kameez just to divert fans’ attention from the performance of his team?

What were ‘the boys’ doing in the cricket ground against the West Indies? Seriously, is this the world squad for Pakistan?

It is not like Pakistanis are mellow people. When we love, we love to bits but getting on our wrong side, it’s is a completely different story. We probably belong in the top strata of the most emotional sport fans in the world. There is no in between – you win we love you, you lose and hell knows no fury.

And who knows this better than our cricket teams.

Pakistanis have very little to celebrate. And for some strange reason they have fixed their happiness on the cricket team’s performance. Unfortunately, the team usually disappoints its fan by its weak performance. It is not like our players are bad. They just don’t want to play some days – and most these days are important matches.

On these days they look like reluctant kindergarten kids who have been sent out by the frustrated teacher for PT.

The way they perform on the field, especially while fielding, it is embarrassing.

It is not 1992 the year the World Cup came to Pakistan – and as soon as the euphoria settled all became were too aware that this win was not because our team played well. This miracle occurred because of different variables falling into place - in which the Green Shirts didn’t play any role - in Pakistan’s favour. Variables like other teams performing badly in important matches; strong teams playing against other strong teams and knocking each other out; a magic formula which aligned the numbers in Pakistan’s favour and most importantly rain.

Sorry to cricket fans who don’t want to hear anything against the 1992 World Cup. But wasn’t the 1992 win more about a lucky break, than anything else.

Fans wishing for the same circumstances as those in 1992 have to understand that it may be a little difficult to conjure the same results. But that doesn’t mean the Green team can’t win – ‘cricket by chance’- it can if it tries to play the game when it counts the most.

If the team plays in the same lazy way, chances are slim that it will even reach the quarter finals. It’s all about the game played on the day it counts.

But then this is the Pakistani cricket team and who knows Lady Luck may just like a man in shalwar kameez – namely Sarfaraz Ahmed- and let us win.

So fingers crossed until the last ball is played.