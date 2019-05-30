Pakistan vs West Indies: Wasim Akram advises Green Shirts to play fearless cricket

NOTTINGHAM: Wasim Akram, the legendary Pakistan fast bowler, has advised the Sarfaraz-led team to play attacking and fearless cricket against the West Indies.



Speaking to Geo News in Nottingham, Akram said the venue has always offered high-scoring matches and Green Shirts will have to display aggressive cricket against the Caribbeans.

Akram said: "West Indies is a very dangerous side. I want Pakistan to play bravely, with a big heart and play on front foot. See how Root played today after losing first wicket early. You don’t need to slog but you must play proper cricketing shots. We need someone to bat like him."



Highlighting the role of Pakistan's left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman, the former captain said: "He is an attacking player and he will have an important role to play in the match, which is likely to be a high-scoring encounter."



"Fakhar has been there for long and now people know how to bowl him. It is now up to him how to counter opposition’s strategy on him as bowlers are not going to give him room. Opening pair has to fire," he added.



Replying to a question, Akram said the 12-member squad announced by Pakistan looked good and gave Sarfaraz some good bowling options. He added that he would include Asif Ali in the final XI as Pakistan needs a proper power hitter in the middle order.



Akram further said that results of last ten games shouldn’t have any impact on Pakistan’s progress in the World Cup, however, Pakistan will have to work really hard to finish among top four teams in the cricket’s pinnacle.



"Done is done, we were beaten, but that’s past. We had an inexperienced squad against Australia and acclimatizing opportunity against England, now there’s no excuse for them. I hope the extravaganza of World Cup would motivate the players," he said.

"All the teams are tough, Pakistan don’t look too strong. They’ll really have to work hard to be in the semi-finals,” the former captain concluded.