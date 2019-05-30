Twitterati hails Sarfaraz for wearing 'shalwar qameez' while meeting Queen Elizabeth

Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has been receiving a round of applause on the internet for wearing Pakistan's national dress 'shalwar qameez' and during his historic meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace.



On Wednesday, the World Cup 2019 teams' captains met with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex ahead of the World Cup 2019 opening party.

On the occasion, Sarfaraz exuded Pakistani culture with immense pride when he chose to don the national dress.

The skipper looked debonair in a white crisp shalwar qameez and a dark green blazer that has sent Twitterati in a major meltdown.

Sarfaraz' sartorial choice for the event is being lauded ever since. While all of the other captains were suited up, Sarfaraz stood out as he rocked the elegant shalwar qameez look.



