Watch Malala troll Indians at ICC World Cup 2019 opening ceremony

LONDON: World's youngest Noble Peace Laureate Malala Yousafzai took a hilarious dig at Indians and trolled them endearingly at the star-studded opening ceremony of World Cup 2019 in London.



On Wednesday, the 21-year-old represented Pakistan at the 60-second challenge, during the World Cup opening ceremony held at Buckingham Palace.

Sharing her thoughts over Pakistan maintaining seventh place with 38 points during the ODI games, Malala trolled Indian team saying that in comparison, they came in last only 19 points.

"Pakistan, we were okay, not too bad, came number 7 but India came last!" she said.

The audience broke into fits of laughter at Malala's comment.

Malala further appreciating the efforts put in by India said:

"But India played really well. They tried their best and we appreciate their hard work."

Pakistani activist for education Malala also encouraged women to take active part in cricket mentioning cricketer Sana Mir as an inspiration.

She stated: "These role models, such as Sana Mir, are inspiring women to believe in themselves that they are capable of anything. Women should engage more in sports and we all have to contribute in that."



World Cup 2019 is all set to begin on 30th May with the first match to be played between England and South Africa in London.