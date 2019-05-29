World Cup 2019 Opening Ceremony: Malala represents Pakistan in 60-second challenge

LONDON: Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai represented Pakistan along with Pakistani cricketer Azhar Ali in 60 second challenge at the opening ceremony of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.



Speaking on the occasion, Malala said she had been a big fan of cricket since her childhood.

She added "We now see more and more women take part in cricket. I think women should take part more in sport.”



Malala went on to says this sport connects different people from different cultures. We're all here to celebrate cricket.

The World Cup 2019 opening ceremony is taking place at the Mall, opposite Buckingham Palace in Central London.

Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff and Comedian Paddy McGuinness hosted the ceremony.

Prior to the opening ceremony, the Captains of all ten teams participating in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 called on the British Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace.



