Bollywood affairs that once sent many tongues gossiping

Arjun Kapoor has finally ‘spilled the beans’ about his relationship with former daughter-in-law of the Khan family and said they have ‘decided to come out’.

The glitzy world was abuzz for quite a time about the dating spree between film producer Boney Kapoor’s scion and Malaika Arora. However, after his interview with FilmFare the two found peace in going out together and being seen by the media stalkers.

"We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity," he admitted.

It was not just his affair, the Bollywood has been awash with the hidden and hushed up affairs of heroes and heroines from the 80’s or 90’s.

The affair that got most limelight was that of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. Both of them were at the peak of their career when rumours of their affairs went in the air. The two never worked together after ‘Silsila’.

Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt also made it to the headlines. It was said the two were getting married when Sanjay Dutt was suddenly sent behind bars under TADA.





Hrithik Roshan who was repeatedly accused by Kangana Ranaut in the recent days, was once happily in affair with her. The affair with the Queen actress could have remained hushed up but she opened it by calling Hrithik her ‘silly ex’ in an interview.





Filmi media witnessed Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar as an alleged pair on the heels of their movie ‘Aitraaz’. Kumar’s wife, Twinkle Khanna, was reportedly upset by the 'increasing proximity' between the two.





Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were reckoned to be dating while basking under the huge success of their blockbuster film ‘Aashiqui 2’. However, the two denied their relationship openly in media talk.