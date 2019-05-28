Ranveer Singh lands in UK with 83 squad after Indian team's arrival ahead of ICC World Cup

With the Indian cricket team now in England ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has also taken aboard his team of upcoming film ‘83’ and touched down in the United Kingdom.

The actor turned to Instagram to unveil a photo of him along with his ‘83’ squad looking dapper as they posed for the camera suited up.

The actor looking sharp with his co-stars, captioned the photo: “Kapil’s Devils @kabirkhankk @saqibsaleem @adinathkothare @iamchiragpatil @harrdysandhu @ammyvirk @thejatinsarna @issahilkhattar @pankajtripathi__ @rbadree @actorjiiva @tahirrajbhasin @dinkersharmaa @dhairya275 #NishantDahhiya @83thefilm #83squad."

Some fans were quick to point out that Ranveer’s photo looks quite similar to the one posted by captain of the Indian team Virat Kohli of his entire squad when the team reached England.



The upcoming sports/drama directed by Kabir Khan features the megastar essaying the character of Indian cricket icon Kapil Dev.