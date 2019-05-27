Sadaf Kanwal sparks outrage yet again after fat-shaming woman on Snapchat

Pakistani model Sadaf Kanwal is all too familiar with controversies as her frequent problematic remarks often lead her in hot waters and unleash the wrath of social media users.

The 25-year-old has once again become the center of contention after she made fat-shaming and derogatory remarks towards a woman on her Snapchat.

The controversial remark was pointed out by users on Twitter who called her out for poking fun at a woman on the basis of her weight.

The snap shows one of the model’s friends holding up the phone to her showing a picture of a woman on what appears to be the famous video-making application TikTok.

Along with the picture, Sadaf had tagged her friend and written the word ‘future’ next to her name.

Journalist Alia Chugtai called out the model saying: “So we have another fat shamer so called celebrity who thinks it’s funny to make fun of fat people, Sadaf Kanwal. Wish these celebrities had an ounce of intellect. Must be nice feeling so superior. Shame that you’re a horrible person to go with that face.”

Last year, Sadaf had found herself in the midst of social media outrage after her problematic remarks on the #MeToo movement at Tonite with HSY along with Amna Ilyas.

"Agar mere saath MeToo kabhi hua tou mai bolungi na. aur mai social media pe nahi bolungi mai aap sab ko bataungi . [If I ever have a MeToo incident, I would say it. And I won't just say it on social media. I'd tell all of you.]," she had stated.