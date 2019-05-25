Sara Ali Khan’s new gym photos go viral

MUMBAI: Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan was spotted arriving at a gym in Mumbai and her photos have gone viral on the internet.



Sara, who is one of the fittest actresses right now, hardly skips her workout sessions.

She was clicked by paparazzi outside the gym recently. She paired the gym ensemble with a pink clear tote bag and printed flip-flops, giving the beach vibes.

With her hair tied in a messy bun, no make-up look and post workout glow, Sara slayed the look.



Daughter of Saif Ali Khan is known for her striking features and charming personality.

Recently, Sara Ali and Varun Dhawan’s candid pictures had gone viral on the internet. The photos were taken during the screening of ‘Student of the Year 2’.