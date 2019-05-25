Sindh Governor says JPMC, NICVD and NICH will become role model under federal control

Karachi: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has sad that has decided to take control of three hospitals of the province NICVD, NICH & JINNAH.



The Governor took to Twitter to announce this and he was confident “Inshallah these institutions will be performing at their best and will become a model.”

He went on to says “Board of Governors will be announced soon.”

Federal Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Control has taken over the administrative control of three major Karachi hospitals that include National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and National Institute of Child Health Karachi.

According to a notification issued by Ministry of National Health services Islamabad, in pursuance of Supreme Court of Pakistan's orders and with the approval of Federal Cabinet on April 2nd 2019, three major Karachi hospitals are restored to federal government and placed under the administrative control of ministry of National Health services, Islamabad.