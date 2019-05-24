Salman Khan presents unique opportunity to fans eager to meet him

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has presented a unique opportunity to his fans to meet him by taking the 'Slow Motion' challenge.

The ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ actor shared a video on his Instagram account challenging his fans to share their slow motion videos on any topic they want and upload it on Tik Tok with the hash tag 'Slow Motion’.

In the video, Dabbang Khan has also stated that 5 lucky people whose videos he likes will be able to get a chance to meet him in Mumbai.



The slow motion challenge is basically a promotion of Salman Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Bharat’.

The movie stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Nora Fatehi and Jackie Shroff and is expected to hit the screens on Eid-ul-Fitr.