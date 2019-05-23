Indian troops martyr Burhan Muzaffar Wani’s close aide Zakir Musa

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops martyred prominent mujahid commander, Zakir Musa, along with an associate during a gunfight in Dadsara Tral area of Pulwama district, Thursday.



According to Kashmir Media Service, Zakir Musa was a close associate of renowned martyred commander, Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

The killings triggered anti-India protest demonstrations in Tral and adjoining areas. The identity of the other martyr could not be ascertained as yet.

Indian troops used brute force and fired pellets and teargas shells on the protesters.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services have been snapped in the area. The divisional administration in Kashmir has ordered closure of all schools and colleges across the Kashmir division tomorrow on May 24.