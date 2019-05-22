Huawei Google ban: P30 Pro's incredible zoom technology that has stunned the world

China's phone manufacturing company Huawei has lately been involved in a debacle after Google and Android banned them and revoked their license.



Little is known in regards to why Google has taken such a strict measure against Huawei.

The reason is the incredible technology that Huawei's new phone P30 is equipped with. The groundbreaking phone comes with a 50x optical zoom camera feature that US says is a major breach of privacy as it undermines security.

US President Donald Trump in a move against the company blacklisted Huawei and alleged that it is facilitates China's intelligence agencies.

Amidst the entire scenario, Chinese Deputy Head of Mission Lijian Zhao, took to Twitter to explain why Huawei's P30 SuperZoom smarthone has made America tremble with fear.

Zhao posted a video that brings in focus from atop a tall building two men playing chess. Using the 50x optical zoom facility, the phone is able to focus objects located hundreds of metres away.



"Why is Huawei making America tremble and go insane? Huawei's new phone camera's optical zoom is just insane," Zhao's post reads.

He further claimed that the US fears Huawei's novel zoom feature has posed great threats to Apple's iPhone giving it a run for their money.