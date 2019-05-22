Salman Khan: “I want kids but it’s the mother with them I don’t want”

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who has a huge fan base admiring his amazing acting skills shared his thoughts about having kids.

The heartthrob revealed that he does want kids but it’s the mother with them who he is not in need of.

The ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ actor has always been questioned about his marital plans by his fans, however Salman Khan has never taken up the discussion on this matter much seriously.

Recently, Dabangg Khan while in an interview with Mumbai Mirror spoke about his idea of having kids of his own:

“I want children, but with children comes the mother. I don’t want the mother, but they need one. But I have a whole village to take care of them. Maybe I can work out a win-win situation for everyone.”

Meanwhile earlier, Times of India reported that Salman Khan might follow Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar’s path to have kids through surrogacy, but it has not been confirmed yet.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in his upcoming movie ‘Bharat’ having Katrina Kaif in an opposite role.

The film is expected to release on this Eid-ul-Fitr.