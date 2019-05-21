On this day in 1997: Saeed Anwar stunned Indian crowd into silence with record breaking 194

The ICC and the Pakistan Cricket Board are celebrating the spectacular inning Pakistan's finest batsman Saeed Anwar played against India in 1997.

On May 21, 1997, Anwar stunned the crowd at Chepauk Stadium Chennai with 194 off 146 knock.

It looked just liked another normal day when Anwar came to crease during Pepsi Independence Cup match.

The left handed stylish Pakistani batsman soon began to get on opposition's nerves as he beat the Indian bowlers mercilessly showing no signs of relenting.

He was caught by Gangulay at 194, becoming the highest individual scorer in an ODI.

Pakistan scored 327-5 at the end of 50 overs. India in reply scored 282 all out at the end of 49.2 overs Rahul Dravid hitting 107.

"OnThisDay in 1997, Saeed Anwar broke the record for the highest individual score in an ODI by hitting 194 off 146 balls against India," a tweet posted by the ICC's official Twitter account read.



Pakistan Cricket Board also also paid tribute the former Pakistan batman in a Tweet that said "#OnThisDay in 1997, India were at the receiving end of Saeed Anwar’s fury as he smashed 194 runs off just 146 balls. A record-breaking innings that still warms the hearts of cricket fans around the world."



