Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain and others gather for Nomi Ansari's grand iftar

Pakistan’s eminent fashion designer Nomi Ansari is known not just for the empire of fashion he has created in the industry but also the elaborate, star-studded and lavish iftar parties that he hosts every Ramzan.

Like each year, this year too, the fashionista’s iftar party was flooded with the finest luminaries from Pakistan’s entertainment and fashion industry.

The stars looked ethereal as they followed Ansari’s all-white theme donning eastern wear and radiating.

The iftar party welcomed esteemed guests like Ayesha Omar, Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Zara Noor Abbas, Saboor Aly, Amna Ilyas, Nadia Hussain, Tapu Javeri, Sadaf Kanwal, Sarwat Gilani, Fahad Mirza, HSY, Aiman and Minal Khan and many other bigwigs.

However, the two couples that caught everyone’s eyes and had the town talking were definitely Hania Aamir, Asim Azhar, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain who had recently been engaged in a social media cold war.

While they tried to keep the environment cordial by steering clear of any unnecessary drama being at the same place, we could definitely sense the four had been trying to avoid each other.