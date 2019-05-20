Did Salman Khan crop Aishwarya Rai out of his picture deliberately?

The iconic Bollywood star Salman Khan sharing a throwback picture from the sets of ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ seems to have cropped out ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai from it.



As Sanjay Leela Bhansali introduced two new fresh faces in his upcoming movie ‘Malaal’ including Sharmin Sehgal and Mizaan Jaaferi, Salman Khan whilst wishing luck to Sharmin Sehgal shared a throwback picture on his social media account.

The ‘Ek tha Tiger’ actor took to Twitter to wish luck to the newbie in B-town and shared an old picture showcasing Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s neice Sharmin Sehgal as she fed her uncle a slice of cake when the debutante was little.

Salman Khan captioned the image as: “Just like that, it's time now to see this beautiful little Sharmin bloom on the silver screen in her debut film, Malaal. May this new journey bring you all luck and love."

Netizens were too quick to spot Aishwarya Rai at the back of image and shared their curiosity about Salman deliberately cropping Ash from the picture. One user commented: "The way he cropped the pic, lol!"

Another wrote: “Yes, I can see Aish behind.”

The picture shared is from the shootings of one of the hit songs ‘Aankhon ki Gustakhian’ of the movie ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’.

Salman Khan and Aishwrya Rai parted ways from their alleged relationship in 1999. The duo started dating each other during the shootings of ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ in 1997.