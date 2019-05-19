Opposition parties hold grand show at Bilawal’s Iftar dinner

ISLAMABAD: Leaders of ten opposition parties, including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), gathered at the Iftar dinner hosted by chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here at the Zardari House on Sunday.

It was a grand show as leaders of all the opposition parties were seen united to discuss the strategy to run a political campaign against the government of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The participants of the dinner offered fatiha for the deceased son of PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira who died in a road accident at his hometown LalaMusa Punjab on Friday.

Maryam Nawaz was leading the delegation of PML-N leaders including former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Punjab Assembly opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Pervaiz Rashid.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Liaquat Baloch, Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Sherpao, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leadership among other prominent politicians attended the dinner.

Different leaders of PPP including Yousaf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Farhatullah Babar, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Rehman Malik, Chaudhry Manzoor, Naveed Qamar, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Humayun Khan and Pulwasha Khan were also present on the occasion.

Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s Mahmood Khan Achakzai couldn’t attended the dinner and had sent a party delegation on his behalf.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Sirajul Haq and Awami National Party’s Asfandyar Wali also did not attend it either.

From Awami National Party (ANP) Aimal Asfand Yar Wali and Zahid Khan participated in the Iftar dinner.