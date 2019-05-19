NAB chairman hits back at critics, says will ensure protection of business community

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Sunday rejected allegations of political engineering and intimidation of business community against the anti-graft body.

Justice Iqbal reiterated that the NAB and economy have been functioning together but NAB and corruption will not co-exist.

His remarks were an obvious reference to PPP leader Asif Ali Zardar who on more than one occasions said that the NAB and economy can’t function together.

Speaking at a press conference, the NAB chairman said he he has never reacted to allegations against him but considers it necessary to respond to allegations against his institution.

“Not doing so would have proved harmful for the NAB,” said he.

He said claims that the NAB is frightening businessman are not true, adding that the anti-corruption body was determined to protect business community.

The NAB chairman said some people have wrongfully held NAB responsible for the current economic situation. “What has NAB to do with dollar’s increasing value,” he asked.

“I am neither an economist nor a politician. I started my life from judiciary and my entire career is an open book,” said he.

He said the NAB has has taken no such step which could have proved destructive for the country's economy. NAB is not a foreign entity. It’s only aim is to protect business community.

"Should we play a silent spectator if Rs500,000 are being charged for a work that costs Rs5000.

"We have done nothing wrong by asking unscrupulous elements about their corruption. It is a poor country, and the current economic crisis is a national crisis,” he said. I am expressing my opinion to clear that NAB has nothing to do with the economic crisis.

He said the NAB’s regional office in Lahore has received letters from businessmen Arif Habib Mian and Mian Mansha appreciating the anti-corruption body’s performance.

Talking about the claims that the NAB was meddling in Telegraph Transfers (TT), he said his department has done no such thing as far as businessmen are concerned. “It is not our mandate," said he.

He, however, added that in accordance with the law NAB can asked public officer holds about legality of their TTs.

“Those who have held public office will be interrogated to curb money laundering”.

He said the NAB would ensure that FATF removes Pakistan from grey list.