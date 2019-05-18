Will Smith reveals he wanted to go full Bollywood with Aladdin

Hollywood star Will Smith is notably quite a massive Bollywood buff and it looks like his obsession is now leading to him asking for his movies to add a touch of the Indian cinema in them as well.

According to reports, the 50-year-old Suicide Squad actor during a red carpet event in Tokyo revealed that his upcoming highly anticipated film Aladdin includes him doing his ‘best Bollywood version.’

'Aladdin' is hot... you are going to love it! I was trying to do my best Bollywood version in this movie and there is a Prince Ali sequence in the film and I kept telling Guy Ritchie you got to go full Bollywood, you have to give them full Bollywood flavour," he stated.

He went on to reveal who he would like to collaborate with in Bollywood saying: "I have been visiting India, meeting and hanging out. They need to present me something, bring me something. I don't know what do we want to do - but we should start, we should produce it to together."

The live-action adaption of the iconic tale of Aladdin directed by Guy Ritchie is prepping up to hit theaters on May 24 and alongside Smith, is starring Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.