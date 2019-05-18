'Stand By':ICC World Cup 2019 song released

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Official Song “Stand By” is now available to the world as the countdown to the tournament enters the final two weeks.

“Stand By” - a collaboration between new artist LORYN and one of the UK’s most successful and influential acts, Rudimental – will be played in ground and city events across the tournament as the official song to this summer’s showpiece event.

The exciting partnership celebrates the cultural diversity of The United Kingdom and was announced earlier in May at an exclusive event hosted by Radio 1 Breakfast DJ, Greg James in discussion with Cricket World Cup Ambassador Freddie Flintoff and LORYN.





This article originally appeared on the ICC website.