BJP leader under fire for calling Gandhi's murderer a 'patriot'

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Pragya Singh Thakur said on Thursday that the man who murdered Mahatma Gandhi was a patriot, leading to massive uproar against her.

Thakur’s statement in defense of Nathuram Godse, who killed the man behind India’s independence was followed by an enormous level of criticism against her even from her party as well.

The BJP candidate of Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal was responding to Kamal Haasan’s controversial remarks about calling Godse the ‘first Hindu extremist of India’ when she stated: “Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt [patriot], is a deshbhakt and will remain a deshbhakt. People calling him a terrorist should instead look within, such people will be given a fitting reply in the election.”



Her remarks also led to immense censure from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi who stated: “Distancing yourself from your candidate is not enough. Nationalistic luminaries of the BJP, have the guts to spell out your stand.”

Soon after the uproar, she apologized and took back her statement saying that she would ‘follow the party’s line.’