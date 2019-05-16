Deepika Padukone shares breathtaking photo before unveiling her Cannes 2019 look

Bollywood’s glam girl Deepika Padukone has represented India numerous times on many international platforms and now the actor is getting set to set fire on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2019.

Just hours before making her appearance, the Padmaavat starlet sharing all the nitty gritty details of her time at the French Rivera for one of the most happening events of the year, unveiled a sneak peek of her first look and fans can’t help but gasp at the beauty.

As soon as she touched down, the actor was already getting prepped by hair and makeup for her look and while her actual ensemble is still under covers photo of her shared on her Instagram story is winning hearts.

The black and white jaw dropping picture shows her in a white bathrobe with her hair getting straightened and her makeup in the process as well.

To get a full picture of what her first look at the Cannes 2019 will be like, fans will have to hold their horses for a while longer.