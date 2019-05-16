Mehwish Hayat on Tamgha-e-Imtiaz fiasco: We haven't forsaken our morals

Pakistan’s glam girl Mehwish Hayat after becoming the talk of town and encountering a number of trolls online over getting awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz opened up about the debacle.

During an interview with BBC Asian Network, the 36-year-old Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor shed light on her experiences in the industry, working across the border as well as her thoughts about winning the national award.

Speaking about her work, the actor stated that she has realized that with acting comes a platform for her to voice her opinions about the causes she believes in.

“Why not raise my voice against issues that I feel strongly for. That's why I have been very vocal about things and I am glad people respect that and that they listen to me," she stated.

She went on to talk about the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz that led to a massive uproar: "Being a public figure I am used to trolling and criticism and it's okay, everyone has their own opinions. However, questioning my character and credibility was crossing the line.”

"My contribution to Pakistani cinema and art were overlooked and it was assumed that I slept my way to the awards. That was crossing the line, I had to stand up and fight... No one can question my credibility and character, they don't even know me,” she added.

Treading ahead she talked about the industry saying: “We belong to a very glamorous industry, it is all glitz and glamour and we have to show some skin, we have to wear western clothes, I have to dance in Billi, because I am an actress and that's a character I am playing."

“Being a part of this industry does not mean we have forsaken our morals... We as artists are very emotional and sensitive people and we haven't forsaken our morals," she added.