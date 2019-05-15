Meghan Markle’s father Thomas ‘turns soft’ after grandson Archie’s birth

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their firstborn child Archie, the newly turned mother’s estranged father has caught the attention of people all around once again.

During an interview with The Sun, Thomas Markle broke the silence over the birth of his grandchild after which he was reported to have been devastated.

"I'm delighted to hear that mother and child are doing well. I am proud that my new grandson is born into the British royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity, and honour,” he stated.

"God bless the child, and I wish him health and happiness, and my congratulations to my lovely daughter Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, and God save the Queen,” he added.



Thomas’ remarks had set people aback as previously during the time of Meghan’s nuptials, he was reported to have passed negative comments about his daughter, claiming that she had ghosted him.