Anushka Shamra not allowed to accompany Virat Kohli for Indo-Pak World Cup match?

It looks like Bollywood star Anushka Sharma won’t be catching the attention of cricket enthusiasts in the upcoming World Cup cheering for husband Virat Kohli as reports suggest that she would not be allowed to.

India Today reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has settled on a policy for the wives and girlfriends of the players (WAGs) for the approaching World Cup in England, by not permitting them in the first twenty days of the tournament.

After the first 20-day stage of the month-and-a-half long sports event, the immediate families will be able to accompany for 15 days.

A BCCI official was cited as saying: "The top team management has discussed about this 15-day provision and are on the same page on this arrangement."

On the other hand, it has also been notified that WAGs will not be allowed to travel in the team bus and will have to accommodate themselves through a separate bus or a private one.

Which means, Anushka, who has previously garnered ample headlines for rooting for her husband from the bleachers will be out of the picture this time.