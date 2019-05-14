Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor to get back together on screen for the fourth time

Bollywood megastars and former love birds Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are getting back together on-screen for their fourth time, giving fans some major nostalgic feels.

According to a report by Filmfare the famous duo will be coming together in the upcoming film Rajneeti alongside Ajay Devgn, making it their fourth time they will appear as couple on the silver screens.

The project being helmed by Pyaar Ka Punchnama series director Luv Ranjan had announced earlier that his upcoming film will have Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor essaying the key roles while the latest buzz announced that the beauty queen will also be jumping onboard along with Indian actor Tabu.

Before the project kicks off, Tabu and Devgn are already prepping up to share screen space together in De De Pyaar De directed by Akiv Ali.

On the other hand, Ranbir is occupied presently with the shooting of Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra while Deepika is working on Meghna Gulzar’s Chapaak.