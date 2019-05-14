Kamal Hassan slammed by Indians for anti-Hindu comment

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan has drawn immense ire after labelling Gandhi’s assassin as India's first terrorist.



On Sunday, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Hassan said that the first terrorist in India was a Hindu:

"I am not saying this because this is a Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Independent India's first extremist (theevravaadi) was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it starts."

After Kamal Hassan's statement a serious backlash has been seen from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including actors too.

BJP leaders petitioned Election Committee to ban Kamal Hassan from campaigning after his statement was made.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi who recently worked in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic also took a jibe at the south star in a tweet:

"Dear Kamal sir, you are a great artist. Just like art has no religion, terror has no religion either! You can say Ghodse was a terrorist, why would you specify 'Hindu'? Is it because you were in a Muslim dominated area looking for votes?"

He further added: "Please sir, from a much smaller artist to a great one, let's not divide this country, we are one."



Nathuram Godse killed Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.

Meanwhile, the 17th Lok Sabha elections are being conducted in India till 19th May.