Meghan Markle celebrates first Mother's Day with son Archie in latest picture

As the new mom on the block, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle celebrated the first Mother’s Day with her newborn son Archie on Sunday and the latest photo of the mother-son duo is too cute for words!

The official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unveiled a photo of their firstborn Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to commemorate Markle celebrated Mother’s Day first time as a mother herself.

Along with a picture of baby Archie’s feet, the caption read: "Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother's Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother's Day for The Duchess of Sussex."





Moreover, the caption also included a quote from poet Nayyirah Waheed’s poem ‘lands’ that read: “my mother was my first country; the first place I ever lived."