IPL’s viral 'RCB fan girl’ gets abused, harassed after gaining overnight fame

The Indian Premier League that wrapped up on Sunday produced an internet sensation overnight earlier this month, but what looked like a harmless appearance on screen of an overexcited fan on the bleachers resulted in abuse, threats and negativity.

The viral fan girl of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) turned to her Instagram that racked up thousands of followers within a short span, saying how her life has changed for the worse after she appeared on TV in one of the IPL matches.

“While I am grateful for the love, I am disturbed by the unnecessary negativity. It has been an extreme case of abuse, trauma and mental torture. I am confused as to how people found my name/profile. My identity, privacy & life have been hacked in an instant. A lot of the overnight followers are men who have used this platform to be crude, vulgar, vicious & entirely disrespectful,” she states.

“Even more shocking is the hate I have received from women. How quick & cruel you have been to say mean things to & about me without even knowing me. I AM ONE OF YOU! I am appalled by how I have been judged & condemned instead of being given a compassionate hearing. Stop & think about how it is as a girl to have been subjected to this unwanted attention,” she adds.

