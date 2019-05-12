Ranbir Kapoor hopeful for father Rishi Kapoor's imminent return after cancer treatment

With Rishi Kapoor coming out with the news recently that he is officially cancer-free, his superstar son Ranbir Kapoor shed light on the veteran actor’s health presently.

Speaking at an event recently about his father’s ailment, the Tamasha actor revealed that he is hopeful for his imminent return to the country in a month or two.

"He is doing much better and hopefully he should be back in a month or two. His spirits are up. He gets lots of positivity from you all,” he stated.

"It has been a hard one year for him. His desire and only endeavour in life is to act in movies. So this one year sabbatical has been a little setback for him. But he is doing really well for himself," he went on to say.

The 102 Not Out actor had been undergoing treatment for his cancer since September 2018 in New York and was declared cancer-free by brother Randhir Kapoor only recently.