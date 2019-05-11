Saboor Aly, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak respond to 'classist' video outrage

Pakistani actors Saboor Aly and Saheefa Jabbar Khattak have found themselves embroiled in controversy after a video of them mocking a window cleaner started making rounds on social media.

The video filmed by Saboor and posted on her Instagram story showed a window cleaner busy at his job while at the other side of what appears to be a set, the two actors can be heard laughing and poking fun at the man wiping the glass wall between them.

Saboor can be heard in the background saying: "Kya kya khwab leke iss ki maa ne is ko ghar se bejha tha [His mother must have sent him to work with big dreams].”

On the other hand, Pakistani actor Affan Waheed also makes an appearance in the video and gets invited by Saboor to join in on the jeering to which he politely refuses saying: “He is working hard.”

After the videos went viral, the two actors were widely condemned by social media users for their act of disdain; However, Saboor stepping out in her defense clarified that the video was nothing but an ‘inside joke’.



"No where have we called him a window cleaner or made fun of any specific profession. What was an inside joke with an individual, has been portrayed as an insult of the profession which was never the intention nor a fact even in the content that's still on my social media. Frankly these are just not the values I have been brought up with,” she stated.

"All I will humbly say in the end is - next time you point your finger on someone's actions or words - especially when you are looking at them in isolation and not the whole picture - think and be responsible. Don't just do it for the followers, likes, and engagement,” she added.

On the other hand, Saheefa instead of posting a clarification or an apology stated: “I'll fail, I'll miserably fail, but I won't be able to clear the air and explain my side out.”

