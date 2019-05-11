Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala 2019 look inspired by Johhny Depp, King Louis

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra’s quirky and eccentric Met Gala 2019 look was met quite a lot of admiration as well as a lot of trolling on the internet, but what led to her creating one of the campiest looks at the pink carpet? The actor has finally spilled the beans.

During a recent interview the Quantico actor finally unveiled the thought behind her famous look at this year’s Met Gala saying she had taken an inspiration from King Louis as well as Johnny Depp from Alice in Wonderland.

Moreover, asked whether her attire, which appeared to be quite difficult to carry, was comfortable to which she stated that it was ‘super comfortable’ once the cape was gone.



She further added that when it comes to Met gala, one has to either go big or go home.