PM Imran says be assured Pakistan’s tough days to be over soon

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that Pakistan’s tough days would be over soon as the government was making continuous efforts for systemic reforms besides social welfare and national development.



Addressing a ceremony to re-launch the halted construction work of Mother and Child Hospital here, the prime minister said the nations experienced ups and downs in their journeys.

“Once the system is rectified, you will realize how blessed your country is. Be assured, tough days will be over...Pakistan will sail through difficult time and will emerge as a great nation,” he remarked.

PM Imran lauded the dedication of the railways minister to get the construction of the hospital completed that had been facing delay since 2005.He said besides Punjab government, the national health task force would fully support the project.

He said the fulfillment of basic human needs represented the real government.

The Prime Minister said from the very first day, the government had strived to reform the existing healthcare facilities besides establishing the new ones.

Referring to the launch of landmark poverty alleviation program, health insurance facility for the poor, shelter homes, housing for low-income group and business loans for the youth, the prime minister said the government was inculcating a new thinking in the society.

He said no doubt the people were facing high inflation including increase in gas and power tariffs, adding that this all happened after the national institutions were left under debt burden.

He said the government inherited debt worth Rs 30,000 billion on the country, Rs 1300 billion debt on power sector and Rs 150 billion on gas sector.

Imran Khan went on to say the nation would have to go through tough times as the government was struggling to reform the whole system to reduce the foreign debts by increasing its revenue.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema were also present on the occasion.