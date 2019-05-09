Trump says ‘open to talk’ to Iran

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is open to talks with the Iranian leadership, amid mounting tensions between Washington and Tehran.

"What I would like to see with Iran, I would like to see them call me," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"We don’t want them to have nuclear weapons -- not much to ask," he said.

The US president claimed that former US secretary of state John Kerry was in touch with Iranian leaders and had told them "not to call."

"John Kerry, he speaks to them a lot," Trump said. "He tells them not to call."

Trump claimed this was a violation of the Logan Act, which prohibits private US citizens from negotiating with foreign governments.

"Frankly, he should be prosecuted on that," he said.

"But they should call," Trump said. "If they do, we are open to talk to them."

The United States has deployed an aircraft carrier to the Gulf but Trump said Washington was not looking for a conflict with Tehran.

"I want them to be strong and great, to have a great economy," Trump said, adding that "we can make a fair deal."