Thu May 09, 2019
World

AFP
May 9, 2019

Deposed Istanbul mayor vows 'revolution' for democracy

World

AFP
Thu, May 09, 2019

ISTANBUL:   Istanbul´s deposed mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who was stripped of his election victory this week,  has said he would lead a "revolution" for democracy ahead of next month´s vote re-run.

"What we are doing now is a fight for democracy and mobilisation for democracy. It will of course be a revolution once we carry it to its conclusion," he told AFP.

Turkey´s top election body annulled the results of the March 31 mayoral vote on Monday, after the ruling party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan alleged "serious corruption" in the count.


"The seven members (of the election body) will take their place in history like a black stain, but it is our responsibility to correct it. We keep on fighting," said Imamoglu, who represents the main opposition Republican People´s Party (CHP).

