Meesha Shafi’s brother, Faris Shafi rejects LSA 2019 nomination, announces boycott

Faris Shafi, acclaimed singer and brother of Meesha Shafi has joined the list on industry insiders to boycott the Lux Style Awards 2019 expressing objection against the organizers for nominating an alleged harasser alongside them.



The actor and singer, showing support to his sister announced to reject his LSA 2019 nomination for the song Clap that he performed along with Talal Qurehsi.

“Requesting that the following track, which has been nominated for ‘Best Song’ at the Lux Style Awards be removed from the list of nominees,” read his tweet.

“@talalqureshi and I are neither attending, nor endorsing the awards. Thank you and good night,” he added.

The announcement by Shafi’s brother has come after several big names from the industry denounced their nominations and decided to boycott the award show, including Eman Suleman, Meesha Shafi, Saima Bargfrede, Fatima Nasir, The Sketches, Generation.